Southern Cross Gold Expands High-Grade Discovery at Sunday Creek

Southern Cross Gold Ltd has announced a significant expansion in the mineralisation at its Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, extending the known strike length by 19% to 1,350 meters. The discovery of high-grade gold and antimony at the historic Christina mine, located 320 meters west of the previously known Golden Dyke prospect, marks the fourth high-grade prospect in the area. This breakthrough underscores the potential for substantial mineral inventory growth, with ongoing exploration efforts promising further exciting developments.

