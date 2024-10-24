Southern Copper's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on High Volumes

Southern Copper Corporation SCCO reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. The bottom line marked a 46% improvement from the year-ago quarter, mainly driven by higher sales volumes for copper, molybdenum, silver and zinc and higher prices for all metals (except molybdenum). SCCO’s strict cost control efforts also contributed to the earnings improvement.



SCCO reported net sales of $2.9 billion, up 17% from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher sales volumes of all its products. The figure missed the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion.

Southern Copper’s Sales Volumes & Margins Up Y/Y in Q3

Southern Copper reported a 50.1% year-over-year surge in zinc sales volumes. Molybdenum volumes were up 5.7%, silver volumes improved 19% and copper sales volumes were up 7.7%. The rise in sales volumes as well as higher prices for copper (10%), zinc (14.5%) and silver (24.7%) also drove the increase in sales. Meanwhile, molybdenum prices were down 8%.

The cost of sales rose 4% year over year to $1.22 billion. Total operating costs were up 3% year over year to $1.48 billion.

Operating profit was $1.45 billion, reflecting a 36% year-over-year improvement. The operating margin was 49.5% compared with 42.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 30.5% year over year to $1.68 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 57.5%, a 600-basis point expansion from the year-ago quarter.

SCCO’s Q3 Production Details

Copper: SCCO mined 252,219 tons of copper, up 11.5% year over year. This was driven by an increase in production at its open pit operations. Copper sales were up 7.7% year over year to 242,028 tons.

Molybdenum: The company mined 7,271 tons of molybdenum, reflecting a year-over-year improvement of 6%, driven by higher output at Cuajone, Toquepala and Buenavista mines. Molybdenum sales were 7,327 tons, a 5.7% increase from the third quarter of 2023.

Zinc: The company’s zinc production surged 91% year over year to 31,078 tons, attributed to the contribution from the new Buenavista zinc concentrator. Zinc sales jumped 50% year over year to 37,355 tons.

Silver: Southern Copper’s silver production was up 21.5% year over year to 5.34 million ounces. This was driven by growth at all its operations, with the exception of the La Caridad mine. Sales increased 19% year over year to 5.26 million ounces.

SCCO’s Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

Southern Copper generated net cash from operating activities of around $1.44 billion, up from $1.05 billion in the year-ago quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.65 billion at the end of the quarter compared with $1.15 billion as of the end of 2023. Long-term debt was $5.76 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, lower than the debt balance of $6.25 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

SCCO made capital investments worth $792 million in the first nine-month period of 2024, which is 5.2% higher than the spending in the year-ago period.

Southern Copper Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Southern Copper have gained 61.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 48% growth.



How Did SCCO’s Peer Perform in Q3?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX recorded profits (attributable to common stock) of $526 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter, up around 16% from $454 million, or 31 cents, in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 38 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents.

Freeport-McMoRan’s revenues rose roughly 17% year over year to $6,790 million. The figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $6,459.6 million. The results were driven by higher copper and gold prices in the quarter.

SCCO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Southern Copper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

