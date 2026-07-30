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Southern Co. Profit Rises In Q2

July 30, 2026 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.174 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $880 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.289 billion or $1.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $6.977 billion from $6.973 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.174 Bln. vs. $880 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $6.977 Bln vs. $6.973 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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