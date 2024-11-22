News & Insights

Southern Alliance Mining Shifts to Underground Operations

November 22, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Southern Alliance Mining Ltd. (SG:QNS) has released an update.

Southern Alliance Mining Ltd. has transitioned from open-pit to underground mining due to high costs and challenges with overburden waste removal in open-pit mining. The company is in the early stages of optimizing its underground mining operations and has implemented stringent safety measures to ensure efficient and safe tunnel operations. The Group remains committed to continuous improvement in operational efficiency and safety protocols.

