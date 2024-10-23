South32 Focuses on Base Metals and Safety Initiatives

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Limited has announced significant steps towards reshaping its portfolio, focusing on base metals following the sale of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal. The company remains committed to improving safety across its operations, following a tragic incident in Colombia. With a strategy aimed at sustainability and a low-carbon future, South32’s annual meeting highlighted both achievements and ongoing challenges.

