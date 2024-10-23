South State reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.90, consensus $1.64

“Despite the challenges of hurricane season, SouthState produced steady growth in loans, deposits, revenue, and earnings per share. Furthermore, with the compounding effect of interest rate changes, our tangible book value per share increased 7% during the quarter”, commented John Corbett, SouthState’s Chief Executive Officer. “We were also pleased to receive overwhelming shareholder support for our acquisition of IBTX. We look forward to joining with Independent Financial and building shareholder value in the best growth markets in the country.”

