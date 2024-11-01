News & Insights

South Bow Warns Against TRC Capital’s Share Offer

November 01, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

South Bow Corp (TSE:SOBO) has released an update.

South Bow Corp. has advised shareholders to reject TRC Capital’s unsolicited mini-tender offer to buy shares at a below-market price. The offer was made at a discount of 4.6% to 7.4% compared to recent market prices, prompting South Bow to caution investors about potential risks. Shareholders are encouraged to consult financial advisors and consider withdrawing any shares already tendered.

