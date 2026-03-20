Source Capital (SOR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Source Capital Inc Cmn Shs of BI (Symbol: SOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.67, changing hands as low as $44.80 per share. Source Capital Inc Cmn Shs of BI shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOR's low point in its 52 week range is $38.66 per share, with $50.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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