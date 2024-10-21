SoundThinking expands ShotSpotter coverage in Montevideo, Uruguay

SoundThinking (SSTI) announced a major expansion of its ShotSpotter gunshot detection system in Montevideo, Uruguay. The Ministry of Interior for the Oriental Republic of Uruguay has signed a 3-year contract to extend ShotSpotter’s coverage by 12 square kilometers, doubling its current footprint in the capital city. This expansion builds upon the successful initial deployment of ShotSpotter in Montevideo and underscores the Ministry’s confidence in ShotSpotter’s proven ability to enhance public safety and save lives.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SSTI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.