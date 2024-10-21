News & Insights

SoundThinking expands ShotSpotter coverage in Montevideo, Uruguay

October 21, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

SoundThinking (SSTI) announced a major expansion of its ShotSpotter gunshot detection system in Montevideo, Uruguay. The Ministry of Interior for the Oriental Republic of Uruguay has signed a 3-year contract to extend ShotSpotter’s coverage by 12 square kilometers, doubling its current footprint in the capital city. This expansion builds upon the successful initial deployment of ShotSpotter in Montevideo and underscores the Ministry’s confidence in ShotSpotter’s proven ability to enhance public safety and save lives.

