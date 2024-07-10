SoundHound AI's Shares Jump 24.2% After Big Auto Integration

Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) jumped as much as 24.2% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced a major integration with Stellantis brands. Models will be built with the SoundHound Chat AI voice assistant built in, and some capabilities will even be compatible with previously released models.

Shares held most of their gains and are up 22.2% in trading as of 3 p.m. ET.

AI goes big auto

A previous announcement in March 2024 laid the groundwork for Stellantis to get SoundHound capabilities. However, this was an official announcement that Peugeot, Opel, and Vauxhall vehicles in 11 European markets will get SoundHound Chat AI starting today.

The next step will be rolling out the features to 17 markets and 12 languages by the end of the month. SoundHound Chat AI's capabilities are fairly simple but could be an incremental value add for automakers.

Is the AI business sustainable?

After today's pop, SoundHound AI has a market cap of $1.7 billion on just over $50 million in revenue and nearly double that in losses. Stellantis may help the financials, but whether the business model is sustainable is unclear.

That long-term focus doesn't matter much today, though, as investors continue to bid up any company with an AI story. SoundHound is today's beneficiary.

I'm more interested in seeing what the impact will be on SoundHound's financials over the next few quarters. If margins and net losses don't improve, the business doesn't appear to be on a stable path.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $805,042!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 8, 2024

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.