Sound Energy Gears Up for Gas Production

Sound Energy is advancing its transition energy initiatives by commencing work over operations on the Tendrara gas wells, TE-6 and TE-7, which are integral to the upcoming micro LNG plant. The operations include installing corrosion-resistant tubing and updated Christmas trees, with the Star Valley Rig 101 expected to arrive for the task in early June 2024. The company anticipates these efforts will pave the way for sustained long-term gas production.

