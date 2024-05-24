News & Insights

Stocks

Soul Patts Reports Reduced Voting Power in EQT

May 24, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (Soul Patts) has reported a decrease in their voting power in EQT Holdings Limited, from 9.35% to 8.28%, as detailed in their latest filing. The change, which occurred on May 23, 2024, reflects a reduction in the number of ordinary shares held directly by Soul Patts and through Pengana Capital Group Limited, where they hold over 20% voting power. This shift in shareholding dynamics may indicate strategic portfolio adjustments by the investment conglomerate.

For further insights into AU:SOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WSOUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.