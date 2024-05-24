Soul Patts Reports Reduced Voting Power in EQT

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (Soul Patts) has reported a decrease in their voting power in EQT Holdings Limited, from 9.35% to 8.28%, as detailed in their latest filing. The change, which occurred on May 23, 2024, reflects a reduction in the number of ordinary shares held directly by Soul Patts and through Pengana Capital Group Limited, where they hold over 20% voting power. This shift in shareholding dynamics may indicate strategic portfolio adjustments by the investment conglomerate.

