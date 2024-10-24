News & Insights

Stocks

Soul Patts Acquires Significant Stake in LGI Ltd

October 24, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LGI LTD (AU:LGI) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (Soul Patts) has acquired a 5.03% stake in LGI Limited, marking its position as a substantial shareholder with 4,467,893 ordinary shares. This strategic investment could influence LGI Limited’s market dynamics and attract attention from investors keen on developments in shareholder structures. The move underscores Soul Patts’ continued interest in expanding its portfolio within the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:LGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.