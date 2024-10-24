Soul Patts Acquires Significant Stake in LGI Ltd

LGI LTD (AU:LGI) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (Soul Patts) has acquired a 5.03% stake in LGI Limited, marking its position as a substantial shareholder with 4,467,893 ordinary shares. This strategic investment could influence LGI Limited’s market dynamics and attract attention from investors keen on developments in shareholder structures. The move underscores Soul Patts’ continued interest in expanding its portfolio within the financial markets.

