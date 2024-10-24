Soul Patts Acquires 5.03% Stake in LGI Limited

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. has acquired a substantial holding of 5.03% in LGI Limited, marking a significant move in expanding its investment portfolio. This acquisition involves 4,467,893 ordinary shares, enhancing Soul Patts’ influence and presence in the financial markets. Investors may want to keep an eye on LGI Limited as this development could impact its market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:SOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.