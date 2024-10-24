News & Insights

Soul Patts Acquires 5.03% Stake in LGI Limited

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. has acquired a substantial holding of 5.03% in LGI Limited, marking a significant move in expanding its investment portfolio. This acquisition involves 4,467,893 ordinary shares, enhancing Soul Patts’ influence and presence in the financial markets. Investors may want to keep an eye on LGI Limited as this development could impact its market dynamics.

