Sotera Health reports Q3 adjusted EPS 17c, consensus 18c

November 05, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $285M, consensus $278.58M. “I am pleased we achieved both top- and bottom-line growth for the third-quarter,” said CEO Michael B. Petras, Jr. “Our performance was largely in line with expectations, with an additional benefit at Nordion tied to the timing of cobalt-60 shipments. With most of the year behind us, we are reaffirming the 2024 revenue and EBITDA outlook ranges previously provided. “We are also excited to host our inaugural investor day on November 20th, which will take place in New York City. During the event, the management team will present a business and financial review, including future growth plans, while highlighting how we fulfill our mission of Safeguarding Global Health.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

