Soros boosts stake in AstraZeneca, exits Apple position

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. Soros’ new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, Global Payments (GPN), Salesforce (CRM), and Synchrony Financial (SYF). Soros exited a number of positions during the quarter, including Apple (AAPL), Agilent Technologies (A), Biomarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN), PG&E (PCG), and TSMC (TSM). Soros increased its stake in a number of holdings, including AstraZeneca (AZN), AerCap (AER), Alibaba (BABA), GFL Environmental (GFL), and JD.com (JD) . Soros reduced its stake in a number of holdings, including by size of previous position, Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Alphabet (GOOGL), Axonics (AXNX), and EchoStar (SATS).

