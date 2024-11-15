News & Insights

Stocks
A

Soros boosts stake in AstraZeneca, exits Apple position

November 15, 2024 — 11:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. Soros’ new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, Global Payments (GPN), Salesforce (CRM), and Synchrony Financial (SYF). Soros exited a number of positions during the quarter, including Apple (AAPL), Agilent Technologies (A), Biomarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN), PG&E (PCG), and TSMC (TSM). Soros increased its stake in a number of holdings, including AstraZeneca (AZN), AerCap (AER), Alibaba (BABA), GFL Environmental (GFL), and JD.com (JD) . Soros reduced its stake in a number of holdings, including by size of previous position, Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Alphabet (GOOGL), Axonics (AXNX), and EchoStar (SATS).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

A
AAPL
AER
AXNX
AZN
AZNCF
BABA
BMRN
CRM
GFL
GOOG
GOOGL
GPN
JD
LBRDA
LBRDK
PCG
SATS
SYF
TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.