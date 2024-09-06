SONY's Subsidiary Unveils New MDR-M1 Closed Monitor Headphones

Sony Corporation’s SONY subsidiary, Sony Electronics Inc., has introduced the MDR-M1 Reference Closed Monitor Headphones, tailored for music creators and sound engineers to ensure their music is heard as intended in any environmental setting. Priced at $249.99/C$ 349.99, the headphones are available for pre-order at Sony.com and from authorized dealers such as Amazon, B&H, Sweetwater and Guitar Center.



The MDR-M1 delivers studio-quality sound with a finely tuned acoustic design for high-resolution audio. Its advanced driver unit provides ultra-wideband playback (5Hz – 80kHz) with a soft edge for deep, distortion-free lows and a hard dome for precise high frequencies. The closed acoustic design minimizes noise and leakage, ideal for accurate monitoring, while the Beat Response Control optimizes low-frequency response for tight, precise bass.



Engineered with input from leading sound experts like Mike Piacentini of Battery Studios and Akihiro Nishimura of Power Station at Berklee NYC, the MDR-M1 ear pads are designed for optimal fit and comfort. The thick, low-resilience padding ensures airtight listening, while the lighter design enhances comfort during extended mixing and mastering sessions, highlighted the company. The MDR-M1 comes with two cables: a high-quality replaceable cable with a stereo mini-plug and adapter, and a shorter cable for convenience in professional settings.



The MDR-M1 also integrates seamlessly with Sony's 360 Virtual Mixing Environment (360VME) service. This compatibility allows creators to overcome spatial limitations and enhances audio reproduction capabilities from virtually any location.

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation. It is a leading electronics company with an expansive presence in both the consumer and professional electronics markets. Some of its acclaimed products are Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and cutting-edge high-resolution audio products.

SONY’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

SONY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 10.7% in the past year compared with the subindustry's growth of 7.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH, ANSYS, Inc. ANSS and Adobe Inc. ADBE. MANH presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas ANSS & ADBE carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Manhattan Associates delivered an earnings surprise of 26.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, MANH pulled off an earnings surprise of 22.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANH has increased 9.2% in the past 60 days to $4.26.



ANSYS delivered an earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average, in three of the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ANSS pulled off an earnings surprise of 28.9%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.4%.



Adobe delivered an earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ADBE pulled off an earnings surprise of 2.1%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.