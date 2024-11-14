Sony’s PS5 Pro sells over 78,000 units in Japan in debut week, Gematsu says

Sony’s (SONY) PlayStation 5 Pro console, an upgraded version of the PlayStation 5 with better graphical and performance capabilities, sold 78,086 units in Japan in its debut week, Gematsu’s Sal Romano reports, citing data from Famitsu for the week of November 4-10. The entire PS5 family of consoles sold 95,160 units, while the Nintendo Switch (NTDOY) family of systems sold 63,012 units and Xbox Series (MSFT) consoles sold 2,405 units, the author notes. In terms of software, Nintendo’s “Mario & Luigi: Brothership” was the best-selling new release for the week in Japan, followed by “Super Mario Party Jamboree,” Square Enix’s (SQNXF) “Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven,” and “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

