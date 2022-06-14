SONY Introduces Two Walkman With Enhanced Audio Quality

Sony Group Corporation SONY has launched two new music players, the NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2.

The NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 are priced at $3,699.99 and $1,399.99, respectively, which are now available for purchase at Sony Electronics and other authorized dealers. The Walkman features a 5.0" (12.7cm) display that users can customize according to their needs.

Sony expects the Music segment to benefit from healthy streaming revenues, strong performance of the mobile gaming applications and the impact of the consolidation of EMI Music Publishing. Sony hopes to tap into this market with the launch of the premium music players.

NW-WM1ZM2 is priced above the NW-WM1AM2 because it offers 256GB of integrated memory and a microSD card slot, whereas the latter only offers 128GB of integrated memory and a microSD card slot.

The NW-WM1AM2 relies on an aluminum alloy frame, whereas the NW-WM1ZM2 utilizes oxygen-free copper (OFC) chassis. Sony has also coated the copper in 99.99% pure (4N) gold, allowing for clear and more expansive sound. The aluminum frame provides rigidity and resistance to electrical noise.

The NW-WM1AM2 uses a low-resistance OFC cable, whereas the NW-WM1ZM2 features a thick KIMBER KABLE that helps transmit high-quality audio signals. Both devices feature a USB Type-C port, allowing for fast data transfer and improved connectivity with other nearby devices.

The NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 use S-Master HX digital amp technology and DSD Remastering Engine and feature an upgraded FT CAP3 capacitors, providing an immersive experience to the user.

Both the devices are Wi-Fi compatible and powered by Android 11, allowing users to download and enjoy music for up to 40 hours (premium models) from different artists worldwide, per company estimates.

The packaging material used for the NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 is zero plastic which bodes well with the companies’ mission for sustainability.

Sony designs, manufactures and sells several consumer and industrial electronic equipment. The company has a presence in the music and image-based software markets globally. It operates several financial services businesses, including banking and life and non-life insurance operations.

Sony currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 15.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 14.9%.

