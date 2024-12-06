Sonoran Desert Copper’s Acquisition of Bahia Chromite Project

Prime Meridian Resources (TSE:SDCU) has released an update.
Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation has announced its intent to acquire the Bahia Chromite Project in Brazil, which was previously explored but not developed due to strategic reasons. The company plans to fast-track the project towards pilot plant production, aiming to utilize its historical exploration results and expertise to advance the resource validation and future mining operations.
