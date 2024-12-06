Sonoran Desert Copper’s Acquisition of Bahia Chromite Project

Prime Meridian Resources (TSE:SDCU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation has announced its intent to acquire the Bahia Chromite Project in Brazil, which was previously explored but not developed due to strategic reasons. The company plans to fast-track the project towards pilot plant production, aiming to utilize its historical exploration results and expertise to advance the resource validation and future mining operations.

For further insights into TSE:SDCU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.