Sonoran Desert Copper Expands with Brazilian Subsidiary

Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation has expanded its presence in Brazil by establishing a new subsidiary and applying for copper exploration concessions in Pernambuco. The application includes seven new concessions covering over 10,000 hectares. This move marks the company’s initial step in its Brazilian asset strategy.

