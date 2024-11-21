News & Insights

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Ends EMC Pharma Agreement

November 21, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( (SNOA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sonoma has terminated its exclusive agreement with EMC Pharma due to EMC’s failure to meet minimum purchase requirements, allowing Sonoma to resume direct sales of its dermatological and eye care products in the U.S. This decision is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence, despite potential risks and uncertainties that could affect its future financial performance.

