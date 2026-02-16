Sonoco Products Swings To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products Company (SON), on Monday, reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company of $332.2 million, up from a loss of $43.0 million in the same period in 2024.

Operating profit for the period was $520.2 million, up from $56.1 million in the same period in 2024. Earnings per share attributable to Sonoco were $3.33, up from a loss per share of $0.44 in the same period in 2024, primarily due to the gain on the sale of the business.

Adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco improved by 5.1% year-over-year to $104.7 million, and adjusted earnings per share were $1.05.

Fourth-quarter net sales grew to $1.77 billion, up 29.7% from $1.36 billion in the prior-year quarter, primarily from acquisition activity

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.80 to $6.20.

