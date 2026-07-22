Sonoco Products Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products (SON) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $104.894 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $493.423 million, or $4.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $150.527 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $1.885 billion from $1.910 billion last year.

Sonoco Products earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $104.894 Mln. vs. $493.423 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $4.96 last year. -Revenue: $1.885 Bln vs. $1.910 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.80 To $ 6.20 Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.25 B To $ 7.75 B

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