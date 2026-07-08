Markets
SOTK

Sono-Tek Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q1

July 08, 2026 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.741 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $0.484 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $5.661 million from $5.132 million last year.

Sono-Tek Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.741 Mln. vs. $0.484 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $5.661 Mln vs. $5.132 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the first half, Sono-Tek anticipates continued revenue growth and profitability, driven by expanding demand in the medical sector and continued adoption of high value production-scale coating systems across multiple end markets.

For fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue to be relatively flat to modestly higher compared with fiscal 2026.

For fiscal 2026, Sono-Tek had reported net sales of $20.9 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.