Sonic Healthcare Issues Employee Incentive Securities

May 31, 2024 — 04:10 am EDT

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Sonic Healthcare Limited has announced the issuance of 6,970,745 unquoted securities under its employee incentive scheme, with the securities not intended to be quoted on the ASX. The options, which will expire on various dates and at various prices, were issued on May 31, 2024. This move reflects Sonic Healthcare’s commitment to employee incentives and its potential impact on the company’s financial health.

