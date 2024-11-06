Sonic Healthcare Corrects Director Shareholding Oversight

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Sonic Healthcare Limited has corrected a previous oversight regarding the shareholding disclosure of its director, Dr. Katharine Giles, in compliance with ASX listing rules. The correction involves an acquisition of 250 shares that was not initially reported due to a notification oversight. Sonic Healthcare reassures stakeholders of its commitment to maintaining transparent and timely disclosures in the future.

