Sonder regains full Nasdaq compliance

As disclosed on November 4, 2024, Sonder filed its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024. With these filings now complete, the Company is now current on all financial reporting following the restatement of Sonder’s 2022 and 2023 financial information and is now in full compliance with all Nasdaq requirements.

