Sonder Holdings Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenges

November 26, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

An announcement from Sonder Holdings ( (SOND) ) is now available.

Sonder Holdings Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Q3 Form 10-Q with the SEC, leading to a deficiency notice from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with listing rules. This notice does not impact the immediate trading of its stocks, but Sonder must submit a compliance plan within 60 days, with potential for an extension until May 2025. The company is actively working to address the issue, while investors remain cautious about future uncertainties.

Find detailed analytics on SOND stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

