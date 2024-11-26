Sonder Holdings Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenges

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sonder Holdings Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Q3 Form 10-Q with the SEC, leading to a deficiency notice from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with listing rules. This notice does not impact the immediate trading of its stocks, but Sonder must submit a compliance plan within 60 days, with potential for an extension until May 2025. The company is actively working to address the issue, while investors remain cautious about future uncertainties.

