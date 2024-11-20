News & Insights

Stocks

Somerset Minerals Updates AGM Notice on Option Prices

November 20, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tempus Resources Ltd. (AU:SMM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Somerset Minerals Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding an error in the post-consolidated exercise price of its options and warrants listed in its Notice of Annual General Meeting. The company has corrected this information and assures shareholders that all resolutions remain unchanged except for the updated pricing details. Investors should review these corrections before voting on the proposed capital consolidation.

For further insights into AU:SMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.