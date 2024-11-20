Somerset Minerals Updates AGM Notice on Option Prices

Tempus Resources Ltd. (AU:SMM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Somerset Minerals Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding an error in the post-consolidated exercise price of its options and warrants listed in its Notice of Annual General Meeting. The company has corrected this information and assures shareholders that all resolutions remain unchanged except for the updated pricing details. Investors should review these corrections before voting on the proposed capital consolidation.

For further insights into AU:SMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.