Somec’s Oxin Secures Major Carnival Cruise Contract

Somec S.p.A. (IT:SOM) has released an update.

Somec’s subsidiary Oxin has secured a significant contract worth over 36 million euros to design and install complete kitchens and catering areas on two Carnival Cruise Line ships. This marks a milestone for Oxin as it partners with Meyer Werft, showcasing its expertise in innovative, turnkey solutions within the cruise market. The project aligns with the growing demand for fleet renewals and highlights Somec’s strategic investment in the naval sector.

For further insights into IT:SOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.