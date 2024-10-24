News & Insights

Somec’s Oxin Secures Major Carnival Cruise Contract

October 24, 2024 — 02:49 am EDT

Somec S.p.A. (IT:SOM) has released an update.

Somec’s subsidiary Oxin has secured a significant contract worth over 36 million euros to design and install complete kitchens and catering areas on two Carnival Cruise Line ships. This marks a milestone for Oxin as it partners with Meyer Werft, showcasing its expertise in innovative, turnkey solutions within the cruise market. The project aligns with the growing demand for fleet renewals and highlights Somec’s strategic investment in the naval sector.

