Soma Gold Reports High-Grade Results at Colossa Mine

October 24, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Soma Gold (TSE:SOMA) has released an update.

Soma Gold Corp has announced promising initial results from its exploration program at the Colossa Mine in Colombia, revealing high-grade gold values, including a sample with 1m at 29.83 g/t Au. The Colossa Mine, part of the Machuca Project, shows significant potential for future gold exploration, with a 1.8 km trend of mineralized quartz veins.

