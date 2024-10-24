Soma Gold Reports High-Grade Results at Colossa Mine

Soma Gold (TSE:SOMA) has released an update.

Soma Gold Corp has announced promising initial results from its exploration program at the Colossa Mine in Colombia, revealing high-grade gold values, including a sample with 1m at 29.83 g/t Au. The Colossa Mine, part of the Machuca Project, shows significant potential for future gold exploration, with a 1.8 km trend of mineralized quartz veins.

