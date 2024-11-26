Soma Gold Encourages Digital Voting Amid Postal Strike

Soma Gold (TSE:SOMA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Soma Gold Corp. urges shareholders to vote online or by phone for the upcoming Annual General Meeting due to a postal strike in Canada. The company is making efforts to ensure shareholder participation through digital and telephonic voting options. Soma Gold is committed to maintaining strong shareholder engagement despite these logistical challenges.
For further insights into TSE:SOMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.