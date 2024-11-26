Soma Gold Encourages Digital Voting Amid Postal Strike

Soma Gold (TSE:SOMA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Soma Gold Corp. urges shareholders to vote online or by phone for the upcoming Annual General Meeting due to a postal strike in Canada. The company is making efforts to ensure shareholder participation through digital and telephonic voting options. Soma Gold is committed to maintaining strong shareholder engagement despite these logistical challenges.

For further insights into TSE:SOMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.