Soma Gold Encourages Digital Voting Amid Postal Strike

November 26, 2024 — 06:34 am EST

Soma Gold (TSE:SOMA) has released an update.

Soma Gold Corp. urges shareholders to vote online or by phone for the upcoming Annual General Meeting due to a postal strike in Canada. The company is making efforts to ensure shareholder participation through digital and telephonic voting options. Soma Gold is committed to maintaining strong shareholder engagement despite these logistical challenges.

