Solution Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

Solution Financial Inc. (TSE:SFI) has released an update.

Solution Financial Inc., a leader in luxury automotive and yacht leasing, has announced it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.001 to its shareholders. The dividend will be distributed on December 13, 2024, to those holding shares by November 29, 2024. This move highlights Solution’s commitment to rewarding its investors as it continues to cater to niche markets like new immigrants and business owners.

For further insights into TSE:SFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.