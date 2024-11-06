News & Insights

Solution Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

November 06, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Solution Financial Inc. (TSE:SFI) has released an update.

Solution Financial Inc., a leader in luxury automotive and yacht leasing, has announced it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.001 to its shareholders. The dividend will be distributed on December 13, 2024, to those holding shares by November 29, 2024. This move highlights Solution’s commitment to rewarding its investors as it continues to cater to niche markets like new immigrants and business owners.

