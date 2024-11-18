Soluna Holdings Approves Stock Issuance and Plan Amendments

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Soluna Holdings, Inc. ( (SLNH) ) just unveiled an update.

At a Special Meeting, stockholders approved the issuance of additional Common Stock under a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement and amendments to a Securities Purchase Agreement, potentially exceeding 20% of the total shares, while also amending the 2021 Stock Incentive Plan to alter stock award calculations. The proposals received significant support, reflecting investor confidence in these strategic financial moves.

