Soluna Holdings Approves Stock Issuance and Plan Amendments

November 18, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Soluna Holdings, Inc. ( (SLNH) ) just unveiled an update.

At a Special Meeting, stockholders approved the issuance of additional Common Stock under a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement and amendments to a Securities Purchase Agreement, potentially exceeding 20% of the total shares, while also amending the 2021 Stock Incentive Plan to alter stock award calculations. The proposals received significant support, reflecting investor confidence in these strategic financial moves.

