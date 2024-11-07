Soluna Holdings Announces New Projects and Equity Agreement

Soluna Holdings, Inc. ( (SLNH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Soluna Holdings, Inc., a pioneer in green data centers for Bitcoin mining and AI, has announced significant corporate and project developments in its latest update. The company has made progress towards accessing a $25 million equity agreement and introduced new projects like Grace and Ada, focusing on AI and renewable energy. Key upgrades in their sites, such as Project Dorothy and Project Sophie, highlight Soluna’s commitment to sustainable and efficient computing solutions. These advancements underline Soluna’s mission to harness renewable energy for high-performance computing applications.

