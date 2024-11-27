Solstice Minerals Reveals New Gold Trends at Yarri Project

Solstice Minerals Limited (AU:SLS) has released an update.

Solstice Minerals Limited has reported promising results from its exploration activities at the Yarri Gold Project in Western Australia. The company has identified new gold trends at both the Edjudina Range and Bunjarra prospects, with aircore drilling revealing significant gold anomalies. A recent drilling program at the Bluetooth Gold Prospect has also intersected promising mineralized rock types, with assay results anticipated soon.

