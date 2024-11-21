Solowin Holdings signs strategic partnership with Zodia Custody

SOLOWIN announced its strategic partnership with Zodia Custody, a leading institution-first digital asset custodian backed by Standard Chartered, which has been selected by NASDAQ as a new core custodian for its suite of crypto indexes, to strengthen Hong Kong’s digital asset ecosystem. This partnership aims to offer secure, bank-grade and compliant custody services in Hong Kong for SOLOWIN’s clients. Marco Lim, Web3 Partner of SOLOWIN, commented, “Partnering with Zodia Custody allows us to enhance our service offerings and meet the evolving needs of our clients while at the same time strengthening Hong Kong’s digital asset ecosystem with a fully segregated wallet. Zodia Custody provides SOLOWIN with solutions including wallet management, protection and bank-grade compliance, which enables our investors around the globe to realize the full potential of the digital asset future-simply, safely, and without compromise.”

