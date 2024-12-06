News & Insights

Solo Brands Inc. Strengthens Board with John Larson

December 06, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Solo Brands Inc Class A ( (DTC) ) has provided an announcement.

Solo Brands, Inc. has welcomed John Larson to its Board of Directors, enhancing its leadership with his extensive experience from companies like Bestop and General Motors. Larson’s appointment to the Compensation and Nominating Committees aligns with his strategic expertise. As a non-employee director, he will receive a compensation package, including cash retainers and restricted stock units, reflecting his ongoing commitment to the board’s goals.

