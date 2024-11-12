Solis Minerals Discovers Promising Copper Mineralisation

Solis Minerals Ltd (TSE:SLMN) has released an update.

Solis Minerals Ltd has discovered widespread copper oxide mineralisation in initial sampling at its Canyon Project in Peru, with high copper and molybdenum values indicating potential porphyry-style deposits. The company plans to conduct further remote sensing and geochemical mapping to focus on prospective targets across the project’s extensive area.

