SolidWorld Group Proposes Capital Increase to Fuel Growth

SolidWorld Group S.p.A. is set to hold an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on November 13, 2024, to discuss a proposed capital increase aimed at boosting its biomedical business and expanding its international sales network. The company plans to raise up to €5 million through a rights issue, primarily focusing on enhancing production capacity and introducing the Electrospider bio-printer globally. This move follows a successful capital increase in July and highlights SolidWorld’s commitment to growth in the 3D design and bio-manufacturing sectors.

