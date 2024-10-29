News & Insights

SolidWorld Group Plans Shareholder Meeting and Capital Increase

October 29, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

Solid World Group S.p.A. (IT:S3D) has released an update.

SolidWorld Group S.p.A., a leader in industrial design and 3D printing technologies, has scheduled its ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting for November 13, 2024. The agenda includes appointing a new board member and discussing a share capital increase of up to €5 million. Shareholders will participate via a designated representative due to remote meeting protocols.

