Solidion to allocate portion of excess cash reserves to Bitcoin

Solidion (STI) announced a step forward in its corporate treasury strategy by allocating a significant portion of its excess cash reserves to Bitcoin. This move, alongside the broader pro-Bitcoin environment influenced by the recent election of a pro-crypto administration, solidifies the company’s long-term belief in Bitcoin’s role as a store of value and a strategic asset. Solidion will commit 60% of any excess cash from operations to Bitcoin purchases. Solidion will convert interest earnings on cash held in money market accounts to Bitcoin. Solidion will designate a percentage of funds to Bitcoin acquisitions to be held for the long-term.

