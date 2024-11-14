News & Insights

Solidion to allocate portion of excess cash reserves to Bitcoin

November 14, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Solidion (STI) announced a step forward in its corporate treasury strategy by allocating a significant portion of its excess cash reserves to Bitcoin. This move, alongside the broader pro-Bitcoin environment influenced by the recent election of a pro-crypto administration, solidifies the company’s long-term belief in Bitcoin’s role as a store of value and a strategic asset. Solidion will commit 60% of any excess cash from operations to Bitcoin purchases. Solidion will convert interest earnings on cash held in money market accounts to Bitcoin. Solidion will designate a percentage of funds to Bitcoin acquisitions to be held for the long-term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

