Solid World Group Updates Statute Amid Growth

Solid World Group S.p.A. (IT:S3D) has released an update.

Solid World Group S.p.A., a leader in 3D printing and solar technology, has filed its updated company statute following shareholder approval. The company, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, continues to expand its innovative capabilities across industrial, biomedical, and solar sectors, showcasing robust revenue growth in the first half of 2024.

