News & Insights

Stocks

Solid World Group Updates Statute Amid Growth

November 14, 2024 — 09:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Solid World Group S.p.A. (IT:S3D) has released an update.

Solid World Group S.p.A., a leader in 3D printing and solar technology, has filed its updated company statute following shareholder approval. The company, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, continues to expand its innovative capabilities across industrial, biomedical, and solar sectors, showcasing robust revenue growth in the first half of 2024.

For further insights into IT:S3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.