Solid State Sees Delays Impacting Financial Outlook

November 15, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Solid State (GB:SOLI) has released an update.

Solid State PLC anticipates a significant impact on its FY24/25 financial performance due to a postponed defence order pending the UK Government’s strategic review. The delay has raised uncertainty about future orders, although the company expresses confidence in the long-term demand for its products within the defence sector. Investors are encouraged to visit Solid State’s head office to gain deeper insights into its operations.

