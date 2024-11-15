Solid State Sees Delays Impacting Financial Outlook

Solid State (GB:SOLI) has released an update.

Solid State PLC anticipates a significant impact on its FY24/25 financial performance due to a postponed defence order pending the UK Government’s strategic review. The delay has raised uncertainty about future orders, although the company expresses confidence in the long-term demand for its products within the defence sector. Investors are encouraged to visit Solid State’s head office to gain deeper insights into its operations.

For further insights into GB:SOLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.