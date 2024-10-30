Solid State PLC Directors Adjust Shareholdings

Solid State (GB:SOLI) has released an update.

Solid State PLC, a key player in the electronics sector, recently reported transactions in its shares involving Director Matthew Richards and his associates. While Richards sold 17,450 shares, his sons Henry and Marcus Richards acquired 9,200 and 8,250 shares respectively, all priced around 215p. These dealings leave their overall shareholding unchanged, reflecting strategic management of their investments in the company.

