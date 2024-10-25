News & Insights

Solid State PLC Announces Director Share Transactions

October 25, 2024 — 12:32 pm EDT

Solid State (GB:SOLI) has released an update.

Solid State PLC has announced recent transactions involving its Group Finance Director, Peter James, and his closely associated persons in the company’s ordinary shares. The transactions included the sale of 40,023 shares by Peter James and the purchase of shares by his family members, slightly reducing their overall holdings. These activities took place on October 23, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market.

