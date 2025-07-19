Solid Power Stock (SLDP) Opinions on Recent Price Surge

Recent chatter on X about Solid Power (SLDP) has been buzzing with excitement following a significant stock price surge of over 16% in a single day, as reported by various web sources. Many users are pointing to the company's advancements in solid-state battery technology as a key driver, with discussions focusing on its potential to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The heightened trading volume and options activity have also caught attention, fueling speculation about growing institutional interest.

While optimism dominates, some voices on X caution that the rapid rise might not be sustainable without concrete milestones or partnerships to back the hype. Posts highlight the broader EV market trends as a tailwind, yet there’s a mix of hope and skepticism about whether Solid Power can deliver on its ambitious promises. This dynamic conversation reflects the high stakes in the race for next-generation battery solutions.

Solid Power Insider Trading Activity

Solid Power insiders have traded $SLDP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA BUETTNER-GARRETT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 375,000 shares for an estimated $457,968 .

. STEVEN H GOLDBERG sold 82,365 shares for an estimated $133,480

LESA B ROE sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $49,010

Solid Power Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of Solid Power stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

