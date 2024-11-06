Solid Biosciences reports Q3 EPS (79c), consensus (67c)

“We are highly encouraged by the progress we have made with the INSPIRE DUCHENNE clinical trial over the past quarter, including the activation of University of California, Davis as a clinical site in October,” said Bo Cumbo, President and CEO, Solid Biosciences (SLDB). “SGT-003 continues to be well tolerated in the first three patients dosed. As a result of encouraging early results observed in these patients, we have implemented an updated study protocol amending the clinical trial across key parameters, including enrollment size, age range, and clinical endpoint timelines. With these changes, along with other planned studies, we believe our clinical development program provides significant flexibility in pursuing potential regulatory pathways, with the goal of accelerating a new treatment option to this underserved patient community. We are currently enrolling patients under the expanded INSPIRE DUCHENNE protocol and will continue dosing throughout the rest of 2024 and into 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SLDB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.