SolGold Releases First-Quarter Financial Report

SolGold (GB:SOLG) has released an update.

SolGold PLC has made its first-quarter financial report and management discussion available to shareholders and investors on its website. The company, listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges, focuses on developing world-class copper and gold deposits while maintaining transparency and international best practices. By doing so, SolGold aims to deliver value to shareholders and contribute positively to local communities and the environment.

